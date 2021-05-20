Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $376.35 Million

Equities research analysts expect Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) to announce sales of $376.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Coherent’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $354.30 million and the highest is $398.40 million. Coherent reported sales of $298.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Coherent will report full-year sales of $1.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Coherent.

Get Coherent alerts:

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.28. Coherent had a negative net margin of 33.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $374.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark lowered shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coherent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays initiated coverage on Coherent in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Coherent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Coherent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.13.

Coherent stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $262.15. 2,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,112. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Coherent has a 12 month low of $103.00 and a 12 month high of $270.99.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COHR. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Coherent in the 1st quarter worth about $432,000. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Coherent in the 1st quarter worth about $12,732,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Coherent in the 1st quarter worth about $392,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coherent in the 1st quarter worth about $41,118,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Coherent by 213,333.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 76,836 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $19,431,000 after buying an additional 76,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

Recommended Story: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coherent (COHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.