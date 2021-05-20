Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.38% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Columbia Financial Inc. operates as an investment holding company. It offers consumer and commercial products which includes online and mobile banking, lending facilities, title, investment and wealth management services. Columbia Financial Inc.is headquartered in New Jersey, Unites States. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Columbia Financial from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of Columbia Financial stock opened at $17.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.30. Columbia Financial has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $18.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.35 and a beta of 0.33.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 5.49%. On average, equities analysts predict that Columbia Financial will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLBK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Columbia Financial by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Columbia Financial by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 64,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 6,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Columbia Financial by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 203,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 42,377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.73% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Financial Company Profile

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

