Comerica Bank Has $1.90 Million Position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,689 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.09% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 7.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after purchasing an additional 19,418 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 8,475 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 33,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

In other Xenia Hotels & Resorts news, insider Taylor C. Kessel sold 25,905 shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total value of $490,381.65. Also, insider Atish Shah sold 4,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $97,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 155,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,271,422. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,091 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,424 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XHR opened at $18.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.11 and its 200-day moving average is $16.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.29 and a beta of 1.04. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.56 and a 1-year high of $21.40. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $87.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.35 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 13.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

XHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xenia Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.