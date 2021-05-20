Comerica Bank Has $1.95 Million Stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 7,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $111.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.83. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.63 and a twelve month high of $116.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.30 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.52%.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, February 5th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

CBOE has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $93.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.31.

In other news, EVP Bryan Harkins sold 3,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $404,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,565,210. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,725,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,558,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,707 shares of company stock worth $2,457,688. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

