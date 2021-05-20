Comerica Bank Has $2.03 Million Stock Position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Banner were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BANR. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banner in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Banner in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banner in the first quarter worth $66,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Banner in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Banner in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BANR. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James raised Banner from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

In other Banner news, VP Steven W. Rust sold 1,169 shares of Banner stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total transaction of $67,322.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BANR stock opened at $57.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.14. Banner Co. has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $60.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $141.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.53 million. Banner had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 17.88%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Banner Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Banner’s payout ratio is presently 37.44%.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

