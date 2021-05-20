Comerica Bank Sells 409 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.73.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $134.93 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.55. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $119.29 and a one year high of $178.41. The firm has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.23 and a beta of 1.47.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by $0.04. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 65.96% and a negative net margin of 222.19%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.62) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 3,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total value of $510,205.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,153,744.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.78, for a total value of $4,443,773.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,530,740.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,417 shares of company stock worth $5,328,126. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

