Comerica Bank Sells 5,348 Shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,348 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Realogy were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Realogy by 1,124.7% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 15,858 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management bought a new position in Realogy in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Realogy by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realogy by 185.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realogy during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000.

Get Realogy alerts:

In other Realogy news, CEO Donald J. Casey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $158,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,520,410.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marilyn J. Wasser sold 16,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $278,044.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,254.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,923 shares of company stock worth $645,525. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

RLGY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Realogy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded Realogy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Realogy in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.63.

Shares of RLGY stock opened at $18.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.00. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $19.30.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.15. Realogy had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 7.68%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.55) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realogy Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY).

Receive News & Ratings for Realogy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realogy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.