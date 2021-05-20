Cominar REIT Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:CUF)

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

Cominar REIT has a 12 month low of C$11.84 and a 12 month high of C$14.95.

Get Cominar REIT alerts:

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$166.16 million during the quarter.

Cominar REIT Company Profile

Cominar REIT is a Canada-based real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is a commercial property owner and manager in the province of Quebec. Its segments include Office, Retail, and Industrial and mixed-use. Its activities include a portfolio of three property types, including office properties, retail properties, and industrial and mixed-use properties located in Canadian provinces.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Cominar REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cominar REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.