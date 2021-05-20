Commerce Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 2.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in CSX were worth $6,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at about $666,341,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $593,993,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in CSX by 27,865.4% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,820,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810,503 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in CSX by 521.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,299,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $208,672,000 after buying an additional 1,929,160 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CSX by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,787,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $343,749,000 after buying an additional 1,251,547 shares in the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX stock opened at $98.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.02 and its 200-day moving average is $93.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $65.37 and a 1 year high of $104.87. The company has a market cap of $74.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. CSX’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

In related news, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $593,130.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 30,525 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.48, for a total transaction of $3,128,202.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,696 shares in the company, valued at $6,322,606.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,049,486 shares of company stock worth $206,927,334. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSX. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their price objective on CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CSX from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Vertical Research started coverage on CSX in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.70.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

