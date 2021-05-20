Commerce Bank Decreases Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Commerce Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,634 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $5,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 9,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.6% in the first quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

TSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.40.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $180.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.49. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $107.01 and a 1 year high of $200.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $184.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.87.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,090,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,188 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,767,465.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,691.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,538,610. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

