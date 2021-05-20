Commerce Bank Lowers Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Commerce Bank lessened its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 48.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,729 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $5,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. 93.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 4,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.99, for a total value of $1,663,670.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,198 shares in the company, valued at $63,155,994.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.93, for a total transaction of $65,347.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 333,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,598,374.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,359 shares of company stock worth $39,186,144. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MPWR stock opened at $319.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $357.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.95 and a 1 year high of $406.75.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.43 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The company’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.90.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

