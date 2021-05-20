Commerce Bank Raises Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LIN. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Linde by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Linde by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Linde by 0.9% during the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Linde by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $296.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $153.97 billion, a PE ratio of 70.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $190.35 and a 1 year high of $303.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $289.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. On average, research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.77%.

Several research firms recently commented on LIN. Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.39.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

