Commerce Bank Sells 2,409 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Commerce Bank cut its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,409 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $6,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SNPS. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $237.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.00 and a twelve month high of $300.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.56.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.20 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.75.

In related news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 28,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.42, for a total value of $6,834,841.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,848 shares in the company, valued at $22,656,784.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.88, for a total value of $6,000,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,111,291.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,030 shares of company stock valued at $23,699,496 over the last 90 days. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

