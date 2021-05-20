Commerce Bank Sells 424 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Commerce Bank decreased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,634 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $4,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,000. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $395.70 on Thursday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $319.58 and a 52-week high of $479.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $426.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $429.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.48. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

TYL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.67.

In other news, Director Donald R. Brattain sold 3,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.58, for a total transaction of $1,432,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,957. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 7,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.70, for a total transaction of $3,076,399.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,313,365.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,441 shares of company stock worth $22,040,726 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

