Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $6.32 Million Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,707 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.07% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $6,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.9% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 135,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after buying an additional 8,694 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 227,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after buying an additional 10,044 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 553,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,066,000 after buying an additional 76,234 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 345,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,782,000 after buying an additional 29,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 58,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 24,962 shares during the last quarter. 50.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NCLH. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Macquarie upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Norwegian Cruise Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.27.

NCLH opened at $29.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.84. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $12.07 and a 12-month high of $34.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.87.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 28.18% and a negative net margin of 114.59%. Norwegian Cruise Line’s quarterly revenue was down 99.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.99) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -9.09 EPS for the current year.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

