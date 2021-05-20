Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 10,707 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 25.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,707 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $6,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 18,448 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $28,257,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 146.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,441 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

EXAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exact Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $169.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exact Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.94.

In other Exact Sciences news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 2,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total transaction of $280,369.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,004 shares in the company, valued at $9,950,445.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Graham Peter Lidgard sold 11,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.33, for a total transaction of $1,423,807.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,668 shares of company stock worth $10,636,957. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $96.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.77 and its 200-day moving average is $130.46. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $70.75 and a 1-year high of $159.54. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.83 and a beta of 1.64.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 25.27%. The firm had revenue of $402.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.71) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

