Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 137 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $7,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $134.24 on Thursday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.51 and a 1 year high of $139.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.00 and its 200-day moving average is $118.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.91%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.00.

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $706,090.00. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

