Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 210 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $6,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,110,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,970,000 after acquiring an additional 739,370 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 151.1% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,064,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $704,589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852,298 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,915,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $167,373,000 after acquiring an additional 38,977 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,863,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $162,815,000 after acquiring an additional 5,279 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $135,104,000. 65.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.75.

In other news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 10,100 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $1,210,182.00. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $119.63 on Thursday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $51.98 and a 1 year high of $122.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2349.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

