Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 407 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Hexcel worth $5,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HXL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hexcel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,027,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Hexcel by 1,791.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,108,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $102,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,833 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Hexcel by 189.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,465,734 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $119,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,315 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Hexcel by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,772,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $134,443,000 after purchasing an additional 952,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hexcel by 310.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,086,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,701,000 after purchasing an additional 822,139 shares during the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hexcel stock opened at $51.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Hexcel Co. has a 12-month low of $29.66 and a 12-month high of $64.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Hexcel had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

HXL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.19.

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 1,580 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $88,890.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,914,246.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

