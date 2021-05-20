Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) by 57.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,701 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.65% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF worth $6,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of XSD stock opened at $167.15 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $102.25 and a twelve month high of $203.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $179.96 and a 200 day moving average of $174.77.

About SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

