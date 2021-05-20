CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Receives $17.10 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.89.

Several research firms have recently commented on COMM. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of CommScope from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CommScope from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of CommScope in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

CommScope stock opened at $18.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.12. CommScope has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $18.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.50.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. CommScope had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a positive return on equity of 51.48%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CommScope will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COMM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CommScope by 16.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,056 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 13,824 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of CommScope by 2,663.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 67,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 65,515 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CommScope by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,286 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 3,569 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CommScope by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 121,529 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 6,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of CommScope by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 469,506 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,291,000 after buying an additional 9,327 shares during the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

