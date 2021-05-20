Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $114.98

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €114.98 ($135.27) and traded as high as €125.05 ($147.12). Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions shares last traded at €124.20 ($146.12), with a volume of 217,012 shares traded.

ML has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €133.00 ($156.47) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €144.00 ($169.41) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €137.71 ($162.02).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is €124.63 and its 200-day moving average price is €115.14.

About Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML)

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for cars, motorcycles, scooters, trucks, agricultural, and construction equipment, as well as bikes, freight transport, public transit, trucking, civil engineering, and aviation.

