Compass Minerals International, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.72 (NYSE:CMP)

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.72 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th.

CMP stock opened at $68.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.27. Compass Minerals International has a 1 year low of $46.32 and a 1 year high of $71.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.19.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.23. Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $426.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Compass Minerals International’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Compass Minerals International will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Amy Yoder sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $88,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,588.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Compass Minerals International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

