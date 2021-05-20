Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) Insider J Brent Alldredge Sells 33,051 Shares

Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) insider J Brent Alldredge sold 33,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total value of $25,118.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 387,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,382.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

J Brent Alldredge also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Conformis alerts:

On Monday, April 5th, J Brent Alldredge sold 3,668 shares of Conformis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.99, for a total value of $3,631.32.

CFMS opened at $0.84 on Thursday. Conformis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.89 and a 200-day moving average of $0.90.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Conformis had a negative return on equity of 174.01% and a negative net margin of 32.11%. Equities analysts predict that Conformis, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Conformis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFMS. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in Conformis by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 38,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Conformis by 112.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,067 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 15,390 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Conformis by 657.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25,418 shares during the period. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Conformis in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, GenTrust LLC bought a new position in shares of Conformis during the first quarter valued at $35,000. 30.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Conformis

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee; and iTotal Identity, a knee system.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Conformis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conformis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.