Congress Asset Management Co. MA Increases Stock Position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.05% of Banner worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Banner by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Banner by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 8,782 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Banner by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 302,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,107,000 after purchasing an additional 27,127 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Banner by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 268,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,301,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banner in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. 82.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BANR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Banner from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of Banner stock opened at $57.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.11 and a 200 day moving average of $50.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.14. Banner Co. has a 1 year low of $30.05 and a 1 year high of $60.42.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $141.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.53 million. Banner had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 7.38%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Banner Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.44%.

In other Banner news, VP Steven W. Rust sold 1,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total transaction of $67,322.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

