Congress Asset Management Co. MA Increases Stock Position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,703 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,045 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,369,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,514,000 after purchasing an additional 176,526 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the fourth quarter valued at $1,024,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,436 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 668,164 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,348,000 after acquiring an additional 136,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 174,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 39,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on FNB shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of NYSE:FNB opened at $13.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.34. F.N.B. Co. has a 1-year low of $6.37 and a 1-year high of $13.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $305.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.37 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.68%.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB).

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.