Congress Asset Management Co. MA Purchases 22,060 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,060 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $2,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,166,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,721 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,544,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,059,000 after acquiring an additional 320,616 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,264,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,402,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,174,000 after acquiring an additional 67,140 shares during the period. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,075,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,235,000 after acquiring an additional 36,203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VLY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Hovde Group cut Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.54.

NASDAQ VLY opened at $14.27 on Thursday. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.29.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 20.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.83%.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.