Congress Asset Management Co. MA Raises Holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 12.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,925 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 153.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 345,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,793,000 after purchasing an additional 208,761 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 24,369 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $982,000. Finally, Simmons Bank increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 12,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OZK opened at $42.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.53. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $45.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. Bank OZK had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 6.58%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.94%.

Several research firms have commented on OZK. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank OZK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.29.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

