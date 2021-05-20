Congress Asset Management Co. MA Reduces Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,324 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,096.4% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 355,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,865,000 after purchasing an additional 326,066 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 211,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after purchasing an additional 14,527 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,802,000. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.46.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $58.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.58. The company has a market capitalization of $249.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.02.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

