ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Given New $66.00 Price Target at Argus

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price objective boosted by Argus from $50.00 to $66.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the energy producer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on COP. Bank of America raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James raised shares of ConocoPhillips from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.68.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

COP opened at $55.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $75.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.19, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $61.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COP. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 80,245,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,250,693,000 after acquiring an additional 16,936,808 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 45.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,130,486 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,066,312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,258,117 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 536.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,307,791 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $281,154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473,671 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 24.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,292,498 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,071,616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965,622 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3,594.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,621,690 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $144,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,652 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.