Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,678.07

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1,678.07 and traded as high as C$1,730.00. Constellation Software shares last traded at C$1,728.96, with a volume of 35,416 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Constellation Software from C$1,900.00 to C$2,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,000.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC upped their target price on Constellation Software from C$1,760.00 to C$2,000.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Constellation Software from C$1,850.00 to C$2,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Constellation Software from C$1,700.00 to C$2,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1,910.57.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1,815.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1,678.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of C$36.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 10th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 19th will be issued a $1.228 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.36%.

Constellation Software Company Profile (TSE:CSU)

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

