Contrasting Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) and Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) and Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Colony Capital alerts:

75.7% of Colony Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.4% of Corporate Office Properties Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of Colony Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Corporate Office Properties Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Colony Capital has a beta of 1.86, suggesting that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corporate Office Properties Trust has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Colony Capital and Corporate Office Properties Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colony Capital -146.26% -58.61% -20.43% Corporate Office Properties Trust 9.67% 3.49% 1.46%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Colony Capital and Corporate Office Properties Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colony Capital $2.33 billion 1.34 -$1.05 billion $0.50 12.82 Corporate Office Properties Trust $641.23 million 4.75 $191.69 million $2.03 13.34

Corporate Office Properties Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Colony Capital. Colony Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Corporate Office Properties Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Colony Capital and Corporate Office Properties Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Colony Capital 0 0 3 0 3.00 Corporate Office Properties Trust 0 3 8 0 2.73

Colony Capital presently has a consensus price target of $6.81, indicating a potential upside of 6.28%. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a consensus price target of $29.13, indicating a potential upside of 7.51%. Given Corporate Office Properties Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Corporate Office Properties Trust is more favorable than Colony Capital.

Summary

Corporate Office Properties Trust beats Colony Capital on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Colony Capital

Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform. Colony Capital, structured as a REIT, is headquartered in Los Angeles with key offices in Boca Raton, New York, and London, and has over 350 employees across 20 locations in 11 countries.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ). The Company also owns a portfolio of office properties located in select urban/urban-like submarkets in the Greater Washington, DC/Baltimore region with durable Class-A office fundamentals and characteristics (ÂRegional Office PropertiesÂ). As of December 31, 2020, the Company derived 87% of its core portfolio annualized rental revenue from Defense/IT Locations and 13% from its Regional Office Properties. As of the same date and including 17 properties owned through unconsolidated joint ventures, COPT's core portfolio of 179 office and data center shell properties encompassed 20.8 million square feet and was 95.0% leased; the Company also owned one wholesale data center with a critical load of 19.25 megawatts that was 86.7% leased.

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.