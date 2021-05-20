Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Hits New 12-Month High at $18.17

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.17 and last traded at $17.99, with a volume of 8624 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.96.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VLRS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $13.00 to $20.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. HSBC upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $15.75 to $18.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.07.

Get Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 2.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.23.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.07. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a positive return on equity of 90.78% and a negative net margin of 14.67%. On average, analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 10.1% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 10,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 28,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 0.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 888,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the first quarter valued at $117,000.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS)

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.