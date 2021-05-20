Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.52 million. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS.

CPRT traded up $3.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $124.09. 1,811,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,147,535. Copart has a 1-year low of $78.55 and a 1-year high of $130.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.70.

In other news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total transaction of $25,296,697.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,261,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,345,232.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $8,607,533.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,861 shares in the company, valued at $8,607,533.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 314,012 shares of company stock worth $34,139,949 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

CPRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Stephens upgraded Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.25.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

