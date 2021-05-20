Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $355 million-$385 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $396.20 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

CORT traded up $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $21.75. The company had a trading volume of 905 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,573. Corcept Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $31.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.58.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The company had revenue of $79.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gary Charles Robb sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $240,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,816,824.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $181,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,018,250. 16.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Featured Article: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.