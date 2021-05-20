CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Shares Sold by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 111,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $13,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,427,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,086,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,080,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,227,000 after buying an additional 185,036 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 179,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,330,000 after buying an additional 106,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 670,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,829,000 after buying an additional 83,689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

In other CoreSite Realty news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total transaction of $90,622.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,599.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $486,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,516 shares in the company, valued at $8,583,912.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,257 shares of company stock worth $5,387,496 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COR opened at $118.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $107.23 and a 12 month high of $141.50.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $157.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.63 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 51.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.47%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COR. Cowen upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.44.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

Read More: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.