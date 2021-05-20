CorionX (CORX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $406,358.48

CorionX (CURRENCY:CORX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. One CorionX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, CorionX has traded 31.4% lower against the dollar. CorionX has a total market cap of $406,358.48 and approximately $274,758.00 worth of CorionX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00074804 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004534 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00017799 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $467.97 or 0.01149446 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00058550 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,923.96 or 0.09638248 BTC.

About CorionX

CorionX (CORX) is a coin. CorionX’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 114,353,135 coins. CorionX’s official website is corion.io/corionx. CorionX’s official Twitter account is @CorionPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CorionX is https://reddit.com/r/Corionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CorionX as a utility token stands for the adoption, usage, and spreading of stablecoins, CBDCs, Openfiance, Crypto and DeFi solutions. Introducing them to the world and supports the collaboration of the community. CorionX creates one platform for stablecoins and leads the #MoneyInTheRightDirection Movement to succeed in the paradigm shift and using crypto as digital and programmable money. CorionX is the “gas” for a stablecoin and crypto infrastructures. “

Buying and Selling CorionX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CorionX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CorionX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CorionX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

