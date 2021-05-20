Cormark Comments on Akumin Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:AKU)

Akumin Inc. (TSE:AKU) – Analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Akumin in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 18th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.23.

Akumin (TSE:AKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$75.85 million during the quarter.

Separately, Clarus Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akumin in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of Akumin stock opened at C$3.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 384.92, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$247.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.14. Akumin has a 12 month low of C$2.10 and a 12 month high of C$4.98.

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers offer physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The company provides various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures; and online medical bill payment services.

