Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) Raised to “Buy” at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $18.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $14.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CNR. Cowen cut shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cornerstone Building Brands has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.00.

NYSE CNR opened at $16.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.44 and a 200 day moving average of $11.81. Cornerstone Building Brands has a 1 year low of $4.68 and a 1 year high of $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.54%. Research analysts expect that Cornerstone Building Brands will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cornerstone Building Brands news, EVP Katy Theroux sold 18,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $225,949.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,771,585.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc sold 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $602,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,135,475 shares of company stock valued at $13,704,333. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 623,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after acquiring an additional 299,487 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,409,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,079,000 after buying an additional 71,286 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $753,000. Fiduciary Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the 4th quarter worth $159,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,913,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

About Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

