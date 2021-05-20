Cornichon Reaches Market Cap of $2.34 Million (CORN)

Cornichon (CURRENCY:CORN) traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 19th. Cornichon has a total market capitalization of $2.34 million and approximately $16,132.00 worth of Cornichon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cornichon has traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cornichon coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000338 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002543 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00068849 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.59 or 0.00324097 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.54 or 0.00181708 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004153 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $364.94 or 0.00926977 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00031984 BTC.

About Cornichon

Cornichon’s total supply is 17,820,281 coins and its circulating supply is 17,578,433 coins. The official website for Cornichon is cornichon.ape.tax. Cornichon’s official Twitter account is @cornfieldfarm and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CORN is designed to be the governance token for CORN. It is claimed that once deposited in the pool, the stakers don’t need to do anything and will continue to receive CORN token rewards from providing liquidity going forward. “

Buying and Selling Cornichon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cornichon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cornichon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cornichon using one of the exchanges listed above.

