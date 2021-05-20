Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Charter Trust Co.

Charter Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 29.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,965 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Corning were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Corning during the first quarter worth about $334,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Corning by 16.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 251,578 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,946,000 after acquiring an additional 34,627 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in Corning by 5.3% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 350,213 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,240,000 after acquiring an additional 17,750 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Corning during the first quarter worth about $893,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp raised its position in Corning by 33.7% during the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 51,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 12,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.

GLW opened at $43.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $20.96 and a 52-week high of $46.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.28. The company has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.95, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

In other news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $311,004.00. Also, major shareholder Display Co. Ltd. Samsung sold 35,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $1,522,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,001,350,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,526,514 shares of company stock valued at $3,066,201,205. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

