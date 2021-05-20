Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Corporación América Airports had a negative return on equity of 18.91% and a negative net margin of 29.12%.

NYSE CAAP traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.95. The company had a trading volume of 233,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,196. Corporación América Airports has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $6.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $952.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 3.19.

Get Corporación América Airports alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corporación América Airports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Corporación América Airports stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 92,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.06% of Corporación América Airports as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Corporación América Airports

CorporaciÃ³n AmÃ©rica Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.Ã r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Corporación América Airports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporación América Airports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.