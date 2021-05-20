Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.90 billion-$2.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.90 billion.

NASDAQ:CRSR traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $31.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 639,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,324,662. Corsair Gaming has a 1-year low of $14.09 and a 1-year high of $51.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.66.

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $529.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 201.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

CRSR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Corsair Gaming from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Macquarie upped their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.90.

In related news, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $246,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $246,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bertrand Chevalier sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $4,125,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 240,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,945,509. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.