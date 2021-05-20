CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Director Sells $164,000.00 in Stock

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Director William F. Concannon sold 2,000 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $164,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,715 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,630. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CRAI stock opened at $80.25 on Thursday. CRA International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $87.18. The company has a market cap of $587.67 million, a PE ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $146.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.67 million. CRA International had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CRA International, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. CRA International’s payout ratio is 34.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CRA International during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,000,000. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its holdings in CRA International by 4.6% during the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 304,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,713,000 after purchasing an additional 13,515 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in CRA International by 1.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 190,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CRA International by 8.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,301,000 after acquiring an additional 10,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CRA International by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 98,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRAI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on CRA International from $82.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

