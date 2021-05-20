Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,030 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,030 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 8.0% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $32,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $412.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $414.56 and its 200-day moving average is $386.26. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $294.21 and a 52-week high of $424.43.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

