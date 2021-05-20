Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Acquires 8,068 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,068 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,076,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,046 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,480,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,262,000 after acquiring an additional 568,166 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,725,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,684,000 after acquiring an additional 408,585 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,538,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,433,000 after purchasing an additional 103,674 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,190,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,147,000 after purchasing an additional 468,668 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $52.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.44. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $49.71 and a 12 month high of $52.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%.

