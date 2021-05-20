Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Buys 35 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 37.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 129 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,724,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,302,309,000 after buying an additional 112,807 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 44,364.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,169,000 after buying an additional 7,534,862 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Alphabet by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,590,747,000 after buying an additional 447,141 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,523,211,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,733,202,000 after purchasing an additional 697,236 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL opened at $2,271.50 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,351.65 and a 52-week high of $2,431.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.89, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,267.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,975.45.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.87 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. Loop Capital raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $2,415.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,504.76.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

