Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Sells 220 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWN. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 168.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $291,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 115.7% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWN stock opened at $162.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $162.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.24. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $89.54 and a 12-month high of $170.25.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

