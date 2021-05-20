Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,110 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,110 shares during the quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IJT. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 49.2% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 67.3% in the first quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 12,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 29.6% in the first quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 179.2% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 22,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 14,163 shares during the last quarter.

IJT opened at $126.19 on Thursday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $77.64 and a 12 month high of $134.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.72 and a 200 day moving average of $123.10.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

