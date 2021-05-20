Cranswick (LON:CWK) PT Raised to GBX 4,300

Cranswick (LON:CWK) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 4,200 ($54.87) to GBX 4,300 ($56.18) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.77% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,300 ($56.18) price objective on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price objective on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,981.67 ($52.02).

LON:CWK opened at GBX 3,990 ($52.13) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,720.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,553.39. Cranswick has a 52 week low of GBX 3,144 ($41.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,126 ($53.91). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16.

In other news, insider Mark Bottomley sold 1,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,500 ($45.73), for a total transaction of £37,135 ($48,517.12). Also, insider Martin T. P. Davey sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,412 ($44.58), for a total transaction of £11,942 ($15,602.30). Insiders sold 2,261 shares of company stock valued at $7,947,300 in the last 90 days.

About Cranswick

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and cooked chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, gourmet pastries, and ingredients.

